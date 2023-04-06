BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new judge for the Thirteenth Family Court Circuit was announced by Governor Jim Justice.

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, Gov. Justice announced the vacancy left by the retirement of Honorable Judge Louise Goldston was filled. Leigh M. Lefler, of Beckley, WV, has been appointed as the new Thirteenth Family Court Circuit Judge that will serve Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties.

Lefler currently serves as an Assistant Prosecutor for Raleigh County, handling abuse and neglect cases. Lefler lives in Beckley and dedicates her time to her community by assisting in developing the Raleigh County Family Treatment Court Program.

Lefler has been a West Virginia State Bar member since May 2003 after receiving her law degree from the West Virginia University College of Law and a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Shepherd University.