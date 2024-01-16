CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – There is a new Managed Care Organization (MCO) option for Medicaid-eligible West Virginians.

Highmark Health Options West Virginia (HHO WV) has been approved as a MCO provider for Medicaid-eligible citizens in the state by the West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Medical Services (BMS). Beginning in June of this year, Medicaid beneficiaries will be able to enroll in the HHO WV Blue Cross and Blue Shield health plans for coverage starting July 1, 2024.

Highmark Inc., the parent company of HHO WV, is one of the 10 largest health insurers in the country and has been providing health services to Medicaid-eligible Americans for over three decades. The insurer currently has over half-a-million enrolled in its programs across three states. The approval is granted on a four-year contract.

The other three BMS approved providers are Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, The Health Plan of West Virginia, and UniCare.

Medicaid-eligible West Virginians interested in enrolling in HHO WV can do so beginning in June 2024.

Enrollment for first-time Medicaid beneficiaries can be done by visiting wvpath.wv.gov, calling 1-877-716-1212, or visiting their local DoHS office. Beneficiaries currently enrolled in another plan that would like to switch over should visit mountainhealthtrust.com/enroll or call 1-800-449-8466.