CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A third nonstop destination was added to International Yeager Airport according to officials from Breeze Airways.

Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey announced a nonstop destination from West Virginia International Yeager Airport to Tampa, Florida, will be added to the airport starting in fall 2023. Starting October 4, 2023, every Wednesday and Saturday flights from Yeager Airport will depart to Tampa with no stops.

“We are thrilled that Breeze will be adding a third nonstop destination to Tampa, FL,

starting this fall. This new route enhances connectivity for our passengers and strengthens CRW’s commitment to providing convenient travel options to popular destinations. We are excited about our partnership with Breeze Airways, and to be able to continue expanding our air service offerings to facilitate the travel needs of our community and visitors.” Dominique Ranieri, Airport Director & CEO of West Virginia

International Yeager Airport.

If any customer purchases a Tampa flight ticket before July 3, 2023, the ticket will have a special promotion price of $59. The ticket purchased before July 3, 2023, for the special price must be used for flight travel before January 8, 2024.

For more information, visit the West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s website.