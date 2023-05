GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Parents will soon be able to access a new tool to help their students finish their homework.

The GEAR UP Southern West Virginia Cohort is accessing the services through a service called Tutor.com This program connects 6th and 7th graders in the region with qualified, expert tutors online on demand. The tutors offer one on one help in more than 200 subjects and test preparation areas.

For more information on what is offered through the new service, visit GEAR UP’s website.