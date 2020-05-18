New River CTC gives $344K in emergency grants from CARES act to students

WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS) — More than 600 students of one local college are receiving financial aid in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

New River Community and Technical College is distributing more than $344,000 in CARES Act funds to eligible students enrolled during the spring 2020 semester. President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver explained the money is to help students who had to move from attending classes on campus to online learning.

“We’ve been reaching out to all of our students over the past few weeks about the grants and the eligibility requirements to ensure that everyone who was eligible would be receiving the funding,” Copenhaver said.

Eligibility was determined based on the guidelines established by the Department of Education. The amount received for each student was further set on a pro-rated basis, based on the number of credit hours students attempted at any of New River CTC’s campuses.

As a precautionary measure, New River CTC moved its spring 2020 classes online on March 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The college also offered all summer 2020 courses online, waiving all distance learning fees.