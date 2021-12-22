New River Gorge and the surrounding area continues to see an uptick in tourism one year after National Park dedication

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– December 21, 2021, marked one year since the New River Gorge was designated a National Park and Preserve.

The designation gives a much-warranted boost to the southern part of West Virginia. The New River Gorge Visitors Center said the National Park title has brought more recognition to the mountain state and the counties surrounding the national park.

“That just added us to a lot of people’s bucket list,” said New River Gorge CVB Director Becky Sullivan. “So we have a whole new type of traveler and a lot more travelers coming into the area.”

Sullivan added that in the past two years traffic in local restaurants and shops has steadily increased. She said she anticipates that to continue in the years ahead as more people hit the roads and get outdoors.