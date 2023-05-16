GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Our very own New River Gorge National Park is again being recognized as the best national park to visit in the United States.

According to thetravel.com, the US has a lot to offer when talking about national parks; from lush forests to high mountain peaks, there is so much beauty and history to see. Now, West Virginia’s New River Gorge is recognized as one of the most beautiful and eventful national parks in the nation.

How long should I stay to take in the beauty of New River Gorge?

Many will say between a couple to several days, but it really depends on the individual. However, the longer one stays, the more you get to experience.

Small towns scattered across the New River Gorge National Park give visitors the opportunity to take in local flavors and experiences. The countless scenic overlooks and diverse wildlife makes the New River Gorge perfect for any nature lover.

Of course, if you are into more extreme activities, whitewater rafting up and down the New River Gorge can give you many different viewpoints of the Mountain State.

One unique aspect of why New River Gorge is loved not only in the state, but in the nation is how old and deep the river is. Contradictory to its name, New River Gorge is actually one of the continent’s oldest rivers, and its depth and length is also the furthest in the Appalachian Mountain range. It also holds America’s largest arch bridge.

Though there’s a lot to love about US national parks, but according to The Travel and WV Governor Jim Justice, no one does it better than our Mountain State’s New River Gorge National State Park.

Again and again, we’re being named as a must-visit spot. I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve already accomplished as a state, but I’m even more excited for what the future holds. When we pull the rope together, we can do amazing things! WV Governor Jim Justice | Reaction to TheTravel’s Article – Twitter

If you want to read more on what The Travel has to say about New River Gorge, visit their website.