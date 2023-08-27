OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – New River Yoga hosted its second annual retreat at Ace Adventures Resort. The weekend helped attendees become more focused and exhilarated.

New River Yoga Owner Candace Evans encouraged attendees to embrace the world around them.

“We had fifteen teacher and over forty classes through Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Evans.

Participants were encouraged to take a swing in the yoga hammocks. Fresh and healthy food was also provided to guests.

Evans says she hopes to build on this retreat and expand.