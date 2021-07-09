New York man sentenced to prison for identity theft in WV

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man originally from New York state was sentenced to five years in prison for identity theft in West Virginia.

Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, said Todd M. Boucino, 51, originally of New York, was sentenced to five years in prison for identity theft dating back to 2018. In July 2018, Boucino tried using false information and credit/debit cards to illegally receive money. The identities of at least four people were used by Boucino throughout the state.

Boucino will serve five years in prison immediately following completion of his one to ten year sentence for Forgery in Raleigh County.