New York man sentenced to prison for identity theft in WV

West Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man originally from New York state was sentenced to five years in prison for identity theft in West Virginia.

Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, said Todd M. Boucino, 51, originally of New York, was sentenced to five years in prison for identity theft dating back to 2018. In July 2018, Boucino tried using false information and credit/debit cards to illegally receive money. The identities of at least four people were used by Boucino throughout the state.

Boucino will serve five years in prison immediately following completion of his one to ten year sentence for Forgery in Raleigh County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News