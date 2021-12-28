Newly created West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals receives first appointments from Gov. Justice in virtual press conference

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice made a historic decision today, December 28, 2021, announcing the first-ever appointees to the newly created West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Several prior attempts were made to establish such a court in West Virginia, until the WV Intermediate Court of Appeals was finally created during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session by the passage of Senate Bill 275. The bill was signed into law by Gov. Justice in April 2021.

Gov. Jim Justice made three appointments to the new court, with the assistance of the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission. The Commission holds the responsibility of filling judicial vacancies by meeting and submitting candidates for the governors review.

Gov. Justice appointed Thomas E. Scarr of Huntington for a term of two-and-a-half years, Daniel W. Greear of Charleston for a term of four-and-a-half years, and Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling for a term of six-and-a-half years.

A total of 25 people applied to fill the three open seats in the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals. The three judges that were appointed must be confirmed by the West Virginia Senate, and once the confirmation process is complete, the panel of judges will assume their duties by July 1, 2022.