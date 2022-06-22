WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration has granted $424,636 in funding to help support nine West Virginia healthcare providers.

This funding from the Provider Relief Fund, was also included with other agreements such as the CARES Act and COVID-19 relief packages.

Senator Capito expressed, “Our health care providers in West Virginia are vital to our communities, which is why it’s so important that we make sure our medical professionals have the resources they need to do their jobs safely and efficiently, both now and in the future.”

Recent efforts from Senator Manchin for rural healthcare funding are shown as followed:

May 24, 2022: Senators Manchin and Capito announced $5.4 million from the PRF to support nine West Virginia healthcare providers.

May 12, 2022: Senator Manchin announced $6 million from the American Rescue Plan to support twelve West Virginia rural healthcare providers and suppliers.

April 14, 2022: Senator Manchin announced $1.6 million from the American Rescue Plan to support 3 West Virginia rural healthcare providers.

April 14, 2022: Senators Manchin and Capito announced $8.2 million from the PRF to support 12 West Virginia healthcare providers.

March 24, 2022: Senators Manchin and Capito announced $239K from HRSA to support ten West Virginia healthcare providers.

March 8, 2022: Senators Manchin and Capito announced $1.4 million from HRSA to support 13 West Virginia healthcare providers.

January 27, 2022: Senators Manchin and Capito announced $12.2 million from HRSA to support 32 West Virginia healthcare providers.

