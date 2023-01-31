The Horned Frogs got their revenge.

Damion Baugh’s 16-point, 10-assist double-double helped lift the 15th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) over the West Virginia Mountaineers (13-9, 2-7) on Tuesday 76-72. Baugh’s performance was just one of four double-figure scoring games by the Horned Frogs, who found little trouble finding offense in the absence of leading scorer Mike Miles.

TCU held West Virginia at an arm’s length for nearly the entire game as it attacked the paint. The Horned Frogs scored 48 of their 76 points from the paint, accounting for 63 percent of their offense, while they made just two three-pointers in the contest.

West Virginia relied more heavily on the 3-ball, making six of its 22 shots from behind the arc. Erik Stevenson took the widest share of the Mountaineers’ shots, finishing with 17 points on 6-for-17 shooting, including a 1-for-6 mark from deep.

Tre Mitchell gave WVU an efficient game from the floor, adding 15 points on 60 percent shooting with six rebounds and no turnovers. Joe Toussaint and Emmitt Matthews Jr. each added double digits as well, scoring 12 and 10 respectively.

Jimmy Bell Jr. was unable to recreate his big performance in the first leg, finishing with two points and three rebounds. Eddie Lampkin, his matchup on the block, didn’t finish with a particularly strong performance either, logging two points and a rebound as he played through a reported leg injury.

Jakobe Coles led TCU with 17 points, all of which came from two-point range or the free throw line. Shahada Wells (16 points) and Xavier Cork (15) also added double-digits, while Cork did it with a perfect showing from the field.

The Horned Frogs get back on the winning track after a disappointing loss to Mississippi State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, taking their third straight game in conference play. WVU, on the other hand, is unable to close its first season sweep with the loss.

The Mountaineers return to the court on Saturday for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off against Oklahoma. WVU is looking for its first taste of revenge on the Sooners after falling in a heartbreaker by one point on Jan. 14.