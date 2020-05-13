Oak Hill Police file charges in an invasion of privacy case at tanning salon

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Oak Hill Police filed charges in an invasion of privacy case at a local tanning salon. They began the investigation at Bee Bronze tanning, located in “The Hive” boutique after a complaint was filed about video being taken of customers while they were tanning.

A customer told police she thought someone was using a cellphone to take video of her as she was in the tanning room. The suspected cellphone was seized. Investigators said there were multiple videos of customers who were unaware they were being videoed.

Brian Lanham, 33, of Oak Hill is charged with numerous counts of Criminal Invasion of Privacy. Each charge carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and $5,000.