(WTRF) One Ohio Valley restaurant took to Facebook to let some parents know exactly how they felt about certain “kids” in a parking lot.

Big Shot Bobs in Weirton West Virginia posted a picture on Facebook that showed a group of vehicles in a parking lot with the caption “if these are your kids suck a d***!!!”

In that post, there have been over 900 comments with some people claiming the “kids” in the lot were doing burnouts in the parking lot.

Big Shot Bobs, in another Facebook post, said, “When actual customers are uncomfortable to come in because of burnouts and loitering, we have an issue,” with a middle finger emoji.

The restaurant continued on Facebook, posting an event, that has since been deleted, called “Big Shot Bob’s First Annual Burnout Fest.” With a caption that said “all the best trucks in the tri-state area, bring the kids and family. And be friendly!”

A public post on Facebook said that maybe 100 vehicles showed up in the parking lot on Monday to Big Shot Bobs in Weirton with Weirton Police on hand.

One Weirton business, Kenny B’s Bar and Grill, took a shot at Big Shot Bobs saying this Thursday night is wing night and they are having a tailgate in their parking lot for any kids that want to show up and are giving away a free case of wings (while supplies last).

Other community members have also joined in. DJ Wrek-It-Ralph is going to be hosting a deck party from 6-8 pm at Kenny B’s Bar and Grill and Dave Ott, the owner of Last Resort Riverfront Bar and Grill is also donating a case of wings.

Big Shot Bob’s in Weirton made one more public post before Monday ended, “If you’re from a small town and encourage your kids to do donuts and burnouts in small business parking lots, you’re an a**hole and a hypocrite.”

7News has reached out to Big Shot Bobs in Weirton for a proper response but has yet to hear back from the establishment at this time.

Weirton Police told 7News that they didn’t have any issues with the people in the parking lot and they left around 11

Big Shot Bob’s is located at 241 Three Springs Drive Suite 9 in Weirton West Virginia.

Kenny B’s Bar and Grill is located at 3569 Pennsylvania Avenue in Weirton West Virginia