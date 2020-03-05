UPDATE: I-64 East in Raleigh County reopened after accident injures one

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 3/5/2020 8:25 a.m. UPDATE: Dispatchers confirmed eastbound I-64 at mile marker 122 is fully reopened.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — ORIGINAL STORY: One person is injured after an auto accident on I-64 in Raleigh County.

Dispatchers confirmed the single-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound side of the interstate at mile marker 122. One person was injured, but the details of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies, Beaver Volunteer Firefighters, and medical personnel with Jan-Care Ambulance and Best Ambulance are on scene.

The left lane of eastbound I-64 in that area is closed until further notice. Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

Stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.