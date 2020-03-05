UPDATE: I-64 East in Raleigh County reopened after accident injures one

West Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Accident Police Lights Spidered Windshield_1516306461289.jpg.jpg

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 3/5/2020 8:25 a.m. UPDATE: Dispatchers confirmed eastbound I-64 at mile marker 122 is fully reopened.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — ORIGINAL STORY: One person is injured after an auto accident on I-64 in Raleigh County.

Dispatchers confirmed the single-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound side of the interstate at mile marker 122. One person was injured, but the details of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies, Beaver Volunteer Firefighters, and medical personnel with Jan-Care Ambulance and Best Ambulance are on scene.

The left lane of eastbound I-64 in that area is closed until further notice. Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

Stick with 59 News as this story continues to develop.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Attendance vs illness: Pediatrician explains when kids MUST stay home from school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attendance vs illness: Pediatrician explains when kids MUST stay home from school"

Coronavirus preventative tips broken down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus preventative tips broken down"

First Fridays returning to Downtown Princeton

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Fridays returning to Downtown Princeton"

NRCTC hosting annual Volleyball for Autism event

Thumbnail for the video titled "NRCTC hosting annual Volleyball for Autism event"

Greenbrier Clinic recognizes Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Clinic recognizes Colon Cancer Awareness Month"

Gov. Justice bobwhite quail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Justice bobwhite quail"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News