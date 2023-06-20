GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Most West Virginians know of the Mothman or the Flatwoods Monster, but have you ever heard of Sheepsquatch?

According to WVU’s library, this is yet another creature that has reportedly been seen in Point Pleasant and even Charleston. There were many sightings of this creature throughout the region in the mid 1990s.

The various sightings described Sheepsquatch as a large, furry/wooly white creature that walks on either all fours or stands erect. The creature is said to have a dog-like head, ram-like horns, and sharp teeth and claws.

Several said that the creature ran away from people, but sightings throughout the years hint at the idea that is has gotten increasingly aggressive.

Due to the general location of the sightings, it’s speculated that it lives near the TNT Area, just like the Mothman. So be on the lookout for the next time you go Mothman hunting in Point Pleasant, you might run into something more terrifying and even more dangerous.

For more information on this mysterious and unusual creature or to learn more about other WV cryptids, visit WVU Library’s Appalachian Monsters.