BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Operation Juicebox is flavored with the sweet taste of justice!

The operation is single-handedly run by an individual that hopes to clean the streets of child predators.

Social media is a strange and dangerous place where child predators could be lingering behind the computer screen.

One man has made the personal choice to catch these predators in the act. Olive Hugh started his journey back in 2016.

He was a big fan of Chris Hanson back when the show ‘To Catch a Predator’ aired on TV.

Over 40 individuals from West Virginia alone are behind bars due to the help of Operation Juicebox.

Hugh decided to renew his attempts in 2020.

“I read an article back in 2020 about how many predators were preying on kids during Covid. So, I said ‘maybe now is the perfect time to do it,'” said Hugh.

It was then that “Operation Juicebox” was born.

Hugh said one case in particular that deeply disturbed him that came from right here in Raleigh County.

43-year-old James Edward Cook, of Arnett, was sentenced to 24 years after communication with who he thought was a nine-year-old girl.

On December 28th, 2021, he even tried to meet up with the assumed minor.

Fortunately, the account was a decoy created by Hugh.

“He was talking to who he thought was a nine-year-old girl. Every time I had to log into that decoy account, it took a huge toll on my mental health,” said Hugh.

Hugh says that the support from his online community has helped him get through his toughest days.

Members who follow his Facebook often send in their own stories and tell Hugh how grateful they are for his work.

Hugh also has this advice for parents with children using social media: “Parents have to stay vigilant, always be vigilant.”