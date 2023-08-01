GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Wildlife Service program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services announced they are working with the West Virginia State Department of Health to administer oral rabies vaccines to WV’s wildlife.

The distribution of oral rabies vaccines began on July 31, 2023 and will operate until August 31, 2023. During this period, Wildlife Service will be distributing oral rabies vaccines to vaccinate raccoons, skunks, foxes, and coyotes via airplane, helicopter, or vehicle in many West Virginia counties including: Barbour, Brooke, Doddridge, Greenbrier, Fayette, Hancock, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Marshall, McDowell, Mercer, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Randolph, Summers, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Webster, Wetzel, and Wyoming counties.

The vaccine will be administered through a bait-box, a small box the size of a matchbox coated with fishmeal flavoring or sweet vanilla wax. If you find a bait-box, leave it where it was found unless there are children or pets present. To move a bait-box wear gloves or use a paper towel to avoid direct skin contact and toss the bait-box into a wooded area. Bag and dispose of any damaged bait-boxes you may find.

If a pet eats the bait-box, do not panic. The bait-boxes are not harmful, but may cause upset stomach issues with pets if ingested. If ingested, avoid your pets saliva for 24 hours and wash skin or wounds that may have been licked.

For more information on the distribution of oral rabies vaccinations in West Virginia, visit the West Virginia Office of Epidemiology & Prevention Services’ website.