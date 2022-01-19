Orange juice scarcity plaguing the Mountain State

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– It seems there’s another shortage to be on the lookout for.

Orange juice is becoming scarce across the Mountain State. Kroger in Princeton and other local supermarkets are seeing a decline in the breakfast drink.

James Menees, Corporate Affairs Manager with Kroger, said trucks arrive daily and they are working hard to ensure shelves are stocked for customers.

“It remains a challenging time as nationwide staffing shortages and supply chain disruptions can have an impact on some product availability,” Menees said.

Stick with 59News for all the latest in news and weather!