CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced $5,472,061 in community corrections throughout the state, with $1,360,557 going to southern West Virginia.

According to Justice, the funding is a part of the West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program. It’s intended to help communities develop, establish, and maintain community-based corrections programs, providing the judicial system sentencing alternatives for offenders who require less than institutional custody.

Southern WV Funds: