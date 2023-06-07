CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced $5,472,061 in community corrections throughout the state, with $1,360,557 going to southern West Virginia.
According to Justice, the funding is a part of the West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program. It’s intended to help communities develop, establish, and maintain community-based corrections programs, providing the judicial system sentencing alternatives for offenders who require less than institutional custody.
Southern WV Funds:
- $196,280 – Fayette County Commission (Fayette)
- $295,000 – Greenbrier County Commission (Greenbrier)
- $125,000 – McDowell County Commission (McDowell)
- $287,500 – Mercer County Commission (Mercer)
- $51,000 – Pocahontas County Commission (Pocahontas)
- $192,277 – Raleigh County Commission (Raleigh)
- $135,000 – Summers County Commission (Summers & Monroe)
- $130,000 – Wyoming County Commission (Wyoming)