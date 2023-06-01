CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– US Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $140,684,000 to reclaim abandoned mine lands in West Virginia.

According to Manchin and Capito, the funding is a part of the Energy Infrastructure Act and is the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. The funding is designed to make sure that coal communities are healthy and safe while promoting economic development and new opportunities to impacted areas.

“For generations, West Virginians have made the sacrifices and done the heaving lifting to turn our country into a global energy leader and the greatest industrial power the world has ever seen. Communities across the state still bear the scars of those sacrifices, and this funding will help ensure that our hardworking coal communities and the families that call these cities and towns home receive the new economic and job opportunities they deserve while making their communities safer places to live. I cannot wait to see how this critical funding positively impacts the lives and futures of West Virginians while helping revive the land and nature we love in our beautiful state.” Joe Manchin, West Virginia Senator (D)