CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $17,379,983 in funding for seven rural community projects in West Virginia.

According to Senators Manchin and Capito, the funding was provided by the US Department of Agriculture Rural Development program. This funding is designed to help support building renovations, infrastructure upgrades, housing rehabilitation, and construction projects throughout the state.

The seven rural community projects include:

$14,361,000 – Boone Memorial Hospital

$1,000,000 – Town of Bradshaw

$904,783 – Forrest Place Preservation Association

$616,000 – Lavalette Public Service District

$474,000 (Loan) – Hardy County Rural Development Associated

$17,200 – City of Smithers

$7,000 – City of Weston

$2.5 million to strengthen healthcare in WV “Investing in our communities spurs economic development and creates good-paying, long-term jobs… I am pleased USDA is investing more than $17.3 million in these seven critical projects across our great state, including a historic $14.3 million expansion of Boone Memorial Hospital. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for decades to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure rural communities across the Mountain State have what they need to thrive.” Joe Manchin, West Virginia Senator (D)