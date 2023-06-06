CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $511,427 in funding for airport infrastructure.

According to Capito, this funding was provided by the Federal Aviation Administration. It’s designed to help modernize the infrastructure of the state’s airports.

Individual Awards:

“Every day I am working to improve West Virginia’s infrastructure, including the modernization of our airports… The funding announced today from the FAA will help develop local airports in West Virginia so that they can meet the needs of customers, enhance safety, and build on the progress we have already made as our state continues to grow. As I helped negotiate and craft the bipartisan infrastructure law, support for our airports was a major priority, and I’m pleased to see that funding continue to be directed to West Virginia.”

Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator