CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — More than $800,000 in West Virginia Sexual Assault Services Program grant funds were awarded to the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services by Governor Jim Justice.

The funds will help expand and provide direct services to sexual assault victims across the state.

The Sexual Assault Services Program was created by the Violence Against Women and Department of Justice Reauthorization Act of 2005, and gives grant money to territories and states to help them support rape crisis centers that provide direct intervention, core services, and other related assistance to sexual assault victims.

The funds were given by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

The funds were awarded to:

Foundation for Rape Information and Services – $801,797.00

The funds will be used to identify, provide, and expand services to sexual assault victims throughout the state. The sub-grantee will give monitoring and technical assistance to eligible Sexual Assault Programs in the state.