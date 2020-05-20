Overturned tractor trailer, wood supply shuts down I-77 North

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An accident involving a tractor trailer temporarily shut down one of West Virginia’s busiest highways on Wednesday morning, May 20, 2020.

Turnpike dispatchers confirmed a tractor trailer rolled over on northbound I-77 near mile marker 43, between the Robert C. Byrd Drive and Harper Road exits. The accident caused the truck’s wood supply to spill over across the road.

No injuries were reported, but both northbound lanes in that section of the turnpike are closed at this time. Dispatchers said the scene should be cleaned up and cleared within the next two hours. Drivers heading through the area are urged to use caution and find a detour.