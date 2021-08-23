PCH to require all staff be fully vaccinated by Halloween

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — In accordance with a recent announcement by the WVU Hospital Association that it supports all staff being fully vaccinated, Princeton Community Hospital is requiring that all staff, both clinical and non-clinical, be fully vaccinated by October 31, 2021.

“We’re doing this because it is the right thing to do. We are the state’s leading healthcare provider and

largest employer, and we have a higher obligation to our patients as well as to each other. I want WVU

Medicine hospitals and clinics to be as safe as possible for our patients and staff. A fully vaccinated

workforce will help ensure that safety,” Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health

System, said

The Health System says more than 60 percent of its’ workforce has received the Pfizer vaccine, which gained FDA approval earlier today.

“Since these vaccines were authorized in December, millions of Americans have safely received the

COVID vaccine, including the majority of our workforce. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,

the FDA, and other regulatory agencies are closely monitoring the vaccines as they are being used in

the general population,” Meera Mehta, Pharm.D., B.C.I.D.P., WVU Medicine

Infectious Diseases clinical specialist, said.

The vaccine requirement applies to all WVU Health System employees in West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Those working remotely must also be vaccinated.

PCH President and CEO Karen Bowling said, “I fully support the decision of WVU Medicine to require

employee vaccination. Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic.”