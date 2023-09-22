PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia is known for its beautiful fall colors! Now imagine seeing those colors from 500 feet in the air.

Pipestem State Park is filled with flush greenery and gorgeous views. What might be even better, is when the green turns to vibrant reds and yellows. The best way to view these massive trees, is from above.

Pipestem Adventures offers a scenic trip across Pipestem Park from 9 different ziplines!

Jacob Baehl, a manager of Pipestem Adventures, says he moved from Texas for the opportunity to view the park all year around!

“Pipestem state park is absolutely beautiful during the fall. We have a ton of trees that change colors, along with a ton of evergreens so you get a nice mix. It is a completely different experience to zipline in the fall, than it is during the summer,” said Baehl.

Pipestem State Park is home to over 4,000 acres of forests, rivers and gorges! Baehl encourages visitors from near and far to visit Pipestem and ride the lines.

“I’ve flown my parents out from Texas to do this, I’ve convinced all my friends to come out and do this. It is something that will change your view of outdoor recreation. It’s a very easy way to get into outdoor recreation.”

The zipline at Pipestem remains open until October 29th, and Pipestem Adventures is offering a special discount for Fall zipliners.

The zipline is open everyday except Wednesdays and Thursdays.