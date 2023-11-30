GHENT, WV (WVNS) — It is that time of year again, where there is time off for the holidays which can be spent with family and friends.

Naturally, people try to find something fun to do during the holiday season and most of the time it is a winter activity such as skiing, snowboarding, or tubing. Although Pocahontas County is highlighted for the Snowshoe Mountain Ski Resort, there are other fun and exciting activities to participate in!

The following are 10 other places to visit in Pocahontas County that will be sure to peak your interest!

Green Bank Observatory

If you are feeling like a scientist and love museums, this is somewhere you may want to visit. This is home to one of the largest fully steerable telescopes in the world. According to tripadvisor, you can take tours, explore exhibits, and learn about the mysteries of the universe. You can also take a self guided tour where you can ride a bike if you have one.

Highland Scenic Highway

This is a sight you do not want to miss and it just screams road trip! TripAdvisor says this a beautiful road to go on because it goes through the Monongahela National Forest. It also extends 43 miles from Richwood to US Route 219, north of Marlinton, WV, and has four different overlooks along the way, all with comfortable rest stops.

Watoga State Park

This is West Virginia’s largest state park. It has a span of 10,100 acres of land with plenty to do! This park is also known for its fishing opportunities and is part of a stocking program with the Division of Natural Resources. You can also visit a multipurpose building, museum, and an observation tower, if you are looking for more to do at this large park.

Cranberry Glades Botanical Area

This is one of the largest botanical areas of the Mountain State. According to TripAdvisor, this area resembles an arctic tundra. You can take a stroll on the boardwalk and observe the ecosystem filled with rare plants, birds, mammals, and reindeer moss, which is commonly found up north. This is definitely an interesting area to visit.

Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park

This is definitely for the history buff. TripAdvisor says this state park is part of the Civil War Discovery Trail, which connects approximately 300 historical sites in 16 different states. This park is known for its reenactments of the Battle of Droop Mountain, which was the last major American Civil War conflict for the Mountain State. Other things to enjoy in this state park year round are hiking trails, picnic shelters, and play areas.

Cranberry Mountain Nature Center

This is something that is fun for the whole family and even time with friends! This nature center has something fun for everyone to enjoy. The exhibit hall of this nature center always has some event going on whether it be interactive and hands on to educational. This nature center also hosts kid night activities that include live snake shows, magic shows, and visits from Smokey Bear. You can also watch films on the history of the park by request.

Pocahontas County Opera House

This is a unique venue to Pocahontas County. TripAdvisor says, this is Pocahontas County’s premier music hall and performing arts center. This opera house only seats 250 and is part of the West Virginia Historic Theatre Trail and brings performances such as bluegrass, jazz, folk, musical theatre and more!

Split Rock Pools

If you are looking for a place to warm up during the colder weather, this is a place you will definitely need to visit. A great place to visit after a hike, this area not only offers regular pools to splash in, but hot tubs and saunas as well. Heated pools are also an options for guests to enjoy.

Cheat Mountain Stables

Another way to enjoy the scenery is on top of a horse, especially during the beautiful winter, holiday seasons. Located at the Snowshoe Mountain Resort in the Silver Creek area of the Mountain, try horseback riding instead of skiing for the day. You can enjoy the mountain for an hour or two, or enjoy a sunset ride to view the beautiful scenery.

Mountain Rail Adventures

You can enjoy the scenery by spending time on a train and enjoy the excursion at the same time. Although the train is heated, you should remember to dress appropriately for the weather. A wonderful holiday activity for the whole family, and even friends to enjoy!