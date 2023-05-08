SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS) — Our StormTracker 59 Team is dreaming of summer with a weeklong series of local destinations and upcoming activities this summer vacation season. Our first stop take us to the Mountain Playground of Pocahontas County 4,848 feet above sea level.

Snowshoe Ski Resort isn’t just your winter resort getaway. With the last bits of winter snow melting, you might think Snowshoe’s Season is ending but they are just getting started.

That is good news if you’re looking for a close to home summer vacation with something for the whole family. The resort that sits atop some of the most mountainous terrain – of one of the most beautiful places in West Virginia to see. Marketing Director Shawn Cassell says the mountain comes alive in the summer with events and activities, but also quite simply offers a quiet place to relax.

“We have 11,000 acres of land here, but a lot of high adrenaline stuff you can do at Snowshoe in the summer. But you know, a lot of folks that that come to snowshoe, often in the summer, It’s it’s just to come up here and do nothing,” said Cassell.

It’s not hard to see how one could lose themselves in such beauty. However, for the more adventurous, the on-mountain activities officially open May 18th, 2023. Everything from shooting ranges, kayaking, swimming, hiking and ATV trails will be available. The more adrenaline seeking visitors will get a thrill from over 40 world-class mountain bike trails from cross country biking, downhill courses and even electric bike rentals.

The resort makes great strides to accommodate everyone that comes to the mountain with day and season passes which opens up all the resort has to offer. Visitors do not even need to bring anything for the activities as many offer rental equipment like shotguns for the clay shooting range, kayaks for the lake, hammocks to lay lakeside, and more.

However, it is the multitude of events scheduled that will certainly give the whole family something to enjoy. With events including concerts like the 4848 Festival, ATV weekends, prize giveaway events totaling $350,000 and so much more, Cassell says there really is something for everyone.

Events like these and especially the several bike series races scheduled for 2023 really have an impact on one local ski business. The Snowcreek Mountain Sport Shop is expanding their offerings due to the popularity of mountain biking across Pocahontas County. Manager Sarah Doss says, “We have never carried mountain bikes before. We’ve carried helmets and gloves and, you know, shirts, but we’ve never actually carried the mountain bikes. So, this is actually going to be our first year with mountain bikes, and we’re very excited.”

And the popularity of mountain biking on the mountain is having a big impact on the local area too with towns like Marlinton have plans to bring trails to their town. With a mountainous county nearly the size of Rhode Island, you’ll just be a stones throw away from some exciting places making for one magical summer destination.

Check out all the summer events to plan your vacation getaway and beat the rush to this rural mountain gem. While you are there, find other events around the county planned with the help of the Pocahontas County Visitors Bureau.