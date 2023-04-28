GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Pocahantas County’s famous Green Bank Observatory will be the location of the Space Race Rumpus.

According to Pocahantas County, the world’s largest steerable telescope is the home of this unique cycling festival. This year, the festival will begin Friday, June 2 at 8 a.m. and will end on Sunday, June 4 at 5 p.m.

Green Bank Observatory Courtesy of WV Tourism

During this weekend, you can experience guided rides (both mountain and road) and even compete on a short track next to several radio towers, including the Green Bank Telescope. On top of all of this, there will also rides and races for all ages, as well as live music, camping, and much more.