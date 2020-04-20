Woman facing murder charges after man found dead in Pocahontas County

Pocahontas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) — A woman is facing murder charges after deputies found a man dead in Pocahontas County.

According to court documents, deputies were called to a home in Marlinton Friday, April 17, 2020 for a report of a man who was not responding to medical treatment. Deputies found the victim, Russell Sharp, in the yard of a home with no pulse. Deputies tried to revive him until first responders arrived, their life saving measures were unsuccessful and Sharp was pronounced dead at Pocahontas County Memorial Hospital.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Renada Chafins for first degree murder. Deputies believe Chafins killed Sharp by strangling him. She’s being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News