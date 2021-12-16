Police across WV address nationwide online trend of threats against schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Due to a recent nationwide online trend of students threatening violence on Friday, December 17, 2021, the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) posted to Facebook addressing these threats.

According to the post, no credible threats have been made against any schools in West Virginia in relation to this trend. State Police also said they are working with Emergency Management, the West Virginia Fusion Center, and the state Department of Education to handle the situation.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department also posted to Facebook about the social media ‘challenge’.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a nationwide TikTok challenge encouraging bomb and school shooting threats to occur on 12-17-2021. At this time there are no known threats to Raleigh County Schools. We will be monitoring the situation. As is usual, our School Resource Deputies and Patrol Deputies will be patrolling the schools in an effort to keep children and staff safe. Should any threats occur, we will take appropriate security, investigative, and enforcement actions. Making a school violence threat is a very serious matter and any individuals (adult or juvenile) found responsible for such behavior will be criminally charged. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Anyone with any information relating to similar threats of violence against school is asked to contact their local police department or local West Virginia State Police detachment.