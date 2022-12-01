CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital.

According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East.

The CPD says Estep has been known to frequent Winifrede and the 1500 block of Frame Road in Elkview.

Anyone with any information on Estep’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kanawha County Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.