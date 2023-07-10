CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The digital team at Nexstar’s WOWK 13 News was looking up sandwiches and found an article from Reader’s Digest that said a pepperoni roll is West Virginia’s best sandwich. That got us thinking, “Is a pepperoni roll a sandwich?”

So we asked you! Here are the results of the poll our viewers answered:

With 1,205 responses, only 18% (218) said that pepperoni rolls are sandwiches.

Our news director, Bob Schaper, even cast his vote and here’s why he says he doesn’t think the West Virginia delicacy counts as a sandwich, “It’s a pocket of meat, similar to a Hot Pocket or Pig-in-a-Blanket. I will also point out that Totino’s sells Pizza Rolls which are described as, ‘mini-pizza snack bites,’ NOT sandwiches.”

So, can we prove if the majority got it right? According to the Cube Rule, we can. The Cube Rule states a pepperoni roll would actually not count as a sandwich.

What is the Cube Rule? It’s a chart that categorizes food based on the location of the “structural starch.” The rule puts the foods into six categories – Toast, Sandwich, Taco, Sushi, Soup/Salad with a Bread Bowl (also called the Quiche category), and Calzone.

For example, based on the Cube Rule, a “toast” is a food that has its structural starch only on the bottom of the cube as shown in the graphic on CubeRule.com. This would include foods such as, well, toast with any type of topping, but also pizza or a slice of pumpkin pie (the crust on the edge counts as “bent toast” since it’s only on one side, according to the Cube Rule.)

Sticking to pie, a whole pumpkin pie would county as a quiche, as would a deep dish pizza. However, a whole pie with a top crust would count as a calzone by Cube Rule standards. The Calzone category is where we find the foods completely encased in their structural starch. This includes burritos, corndogs, Poptarts, and yes, our West Virginia staple, the pepperoni roll!

This is just a quick look at the Cube Rule. The details can get a little complicated – what about foods that don’t have a starch like steak, or are only starch like mashed potatoes? (Spoiler alert – the Cube Rule calls both a salad.) For a simple, illustrated explanation of the Cube Rule with examples of foods in each category, just check out their website!

While the Reader’s Digest called the pepperoni roll a sandwich, we also found articles with different ideas on the top sandwich in the Mountain State. Southern Living posted an article in 2017 listing the “official sandwich of every southern state.” Although this also opens the question of “Is West Virginia a ‘southern’ state?” the article crowned the fried bologna sandwich as West Virginia’s top sandwich.

In fact, Heinz also released state-themed “Saucemerica” condiment packets, and the West Virginia sauce packet is mayonnaise, which pairs well with a fried bologna sandwich. The fried bologna sandwich is shown on the packet alongside the New River Gorge bridge, mountains, kayakers and a duck.

Some other magazines, however, claim the top sandwich in West Virginia is the sausage biscuit, which is an iconic staple of Tudors. Both Delish and Taste of Home magazines dubbed the sausage biscuit the state’s staple sandwich in their lists of the most iconic/best sandwich from each state in 2018 and in 2023, respectively. Taste of Home even stated in their article, “… no one does buttery biscuits like West Virginia.”