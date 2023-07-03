CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia does not have an official state dog breed, but what would it be if it did?

According to poll conducted by The Pampered Pup, West Virginians think that the state dog breed should be the Cocker Spaniel, which is known for its hunting instinct, affinity for adventure and gentle spirit, a press release said.

English Cocker Spaniel (Wikimedia Commons)

“Americans overwhelmingly favored breeds with significant historical ties to their respective states. This sentiment underscores a deep-rooted connection between the community, their history, and their preferred canine companions,” said the study.

In second place for West Virginia was the Coonhound, which is known for its endurance and strong work ethic, which the study says “perfectly align with the hardworking and determined nature of West Virginians.”

And West Virginia’s third pick was the Rat Terrier, known for its energy, intelligence and agility.

According to Bark-Post, only 11 states have official dog breeds: Alaska, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. And several states have named shelter dogs and working dogs their official state dog.

No states have the Cocker Spaniel, Coonhound or Rat Terrier as their official state dog.

Click here to see the survey results for all states.