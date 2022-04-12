BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – With election season coming up, West Virginia is in need of poll workers.

Election Day is May 10 and poll workers are a critical part of the electoral process.

To become a poll worker, you must first be a registered voter, then you also must finish a poll worker training class.

Poll workers are paid for their time, both during the training class and working on election day.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said poll workers are critical to election integrity.

“There’s nothing that will instill your confidence in an election more than working as a poll worker because you see the ins and outs. You see the safeguards, the checks and balances in the system to make sure that voting is done correctly,” said Warner.

There are around one thousand seven hundred different polling districts in West Virginia and every district needs at least five poll workers.

You can also sign up to be an alternate poll worker in case someone is unexpectedly not able to work on election day.