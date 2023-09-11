FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – With the addition of Summersville State Park, there are now thirty-six state parks in the mountain state.

For many years, leaders in the state focused on preserving West Virginia’s natural beauty.

West Virginia is home to six national parks of its own. One of these parks is the famed New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Visitors can experience stunning beauty and mountain adventures at the park.

“It’s nice to have this here closer to home, out east. I just think it’s important to keep the beauty of the land in-tact,” said Marsha Schneider, a tourist from Indiana.