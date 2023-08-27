PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A playground is the place where many children learn to play and grow.

Now, Princeton has completed a playground that is open to all differently-abled individuals.

The Princeton City Park has expanded their play areas. The playground is “Americans with Disabilities Act” (ADA) compliant.

City Manager Mike Hall told 59News that all children will be able to enjoy the playground.

“This is for kids with all abilities. There is a merry-go-round and swings and everything is open to every kind of kid,” said Hall.

Hall added that he hopes to aid children in making happy memories.