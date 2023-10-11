PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – October 8th through October 13th is ‘Fire Prevention Week’!

A longstanding tradition is for firefighters to go into local schools and educate children on fire safety.

Firefighters of Princeton Fire Department visited Mercer Elementary. There, the firefighters instructed children on how to properly protect themselves from fires.

This years theme is ‘Cooking Safety Starts with You’.

“We have that ability to talk to them, for them to learn and it actually does work,” said Rick Shugoury, Lieutenant of Princeton Fire Department.

The students at Mercer Elementary also received goodies from the fire station. Each presentation was split into 30 minute increments.