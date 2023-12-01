PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Princeton Senior High Football team have worked long and hard for their position! This is the first year ever, that the team will be heading to Wheeling for the state championship.

The Class AAA championship will be held on Saturday, December 2nd. Offensive/Defensive lineman Eli Campbell says that the team has been gearing up for the states all season.

“Doing us, playing football, practicing as normal. Not letting the big stage get to us, and just doing us,” said Campbell.

Princeton Senior High School hosted a ‘send-off” for the team. Parents, alum and community members alike came out to support their team.

Even some local daycare and preschool students came out on this cold rainy day to send off the team!

“They are a big part of what we’re doing right now. Without their love and support I don’t think we would be where we are right now. Really it’s just thanks to them they give us a boost. Honestly it’s great to see them in the stands cheering for you. Then you look on the away side and you have some people cheering for you over there,” said Dominick Collins, the Wide Receiver.

The high school also offered two extra buses for community members who wanted to attend the game in Wheeling.