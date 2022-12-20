CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center said it was involved in a recent privacy breach that involved the Veterans Health Administration files of more than 700 veterans.

According to a press release from the Department of Veterans Affairs, on Oct. 31, the medical center was made aware of correspondence that disclosed the full social security number of the veteran it was addressed to. The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center said it’s notifying the 736 affected veterans, but that as of Tuesday, there is no indication any information was targeted or misused.

The VA is offering complimentary access to credit monitoring services for Veterans who may have had their full social security number compromised in the disclosure, the release said. Those veterans will also be provided with information and enrollment instructions for the services provided by ID Experts in those credit monitoring letters.

A work group has been formed in an effort to prevent future incidents; the group will investigate mailing processes throughout the facility, identify risks in those processes and implement control measures, according to the release.

Veterans who have received care from the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and who have questions or concerns can contact the privacy officers there at 304-623-3461, extensions 3292 or 2329, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.