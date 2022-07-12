CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Launched in March of 2022, the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program has distributed nearly $3 million in federal emergency funds to date to homeowners that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program helps with everything, meaning not just only limited to delinquent mortgages, but with past-due utility bills, property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, and other housing costs.

“While many homeowners may have fallen behind in their mortgage payments during the pandemic, many lenders offer options to help their customers avoid foreclosure. But utility providers, the county assessor, and insurance companies don’t offer those options, so homeowners may have fallen behind in those payments as well and are struggling to get caught up. In the heat of summer, it is vital for homeowners to maintain connection to their electricity. This program can help homeowners catch up on their power and other important utilities like water, gas, and sewer, as well as other eligible housing costs,” said Jessica Greathouse, Special Programs Manager for the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, which covers the funds for the program, and sharing her thoughts on how this program is so beneficial to West Virginians in need.

So far, the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program has paid more than $2.7 million to almost 800 property owners across the Mountain State that are in need of outside help. While most of that funding went to delinquent mortgages, more than $1.4 million satisfied late utility, tax, and insurance bills.

“This program is designed to help people stay in and keep their homes. Even if the mortgage is current, delinquent taxes could mean the home ends up being sold on the courthouse steps. We’ve actually helped homeowners avoid that by using these funds to pay their past-due property taxes. That means these families can keep their homes, ensuring housing stability during a time of increased living costs,” expressed Greathouse, proudly announcing how many families the program helped.

Over 5,400 West Virginia homeowners applied for emergency assistance and financial aid since the program first launched in March. Any homeowners who have been greatly impacted by the pandemic and meet any other qualifications may be eligible for assistance through this program.

Applicants that do not have mortgage may qualify for assistance with other housing costs. Other than financial assistance through this program, free housing counseling through certified professionals that help guide homeowners through financial hardships is also offered.

For more information about The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program or any other financial assistance related to property and home, please visit www.wvhomerescue.com or call 1-844-542-0035.