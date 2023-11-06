CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is home to many amazing and unique things that make us the Mountain State, but can you name all the official state symbols?

Take the test below and quiz yourself on everything that makes West Virginia… well, West Virginia.

On top of these official state symbols, many people have certain things that make West Virginia home to them. One of the biggest ones is the cryptids that paint the state’s history with a spooky glow, with Mothman being the top dog when it comes to cryptids.

Mothman is so popular in West Virginia that it even has a museum, statue and festival to celebrate the creature.

People travel thousands of miles to hopefully catch a glimpse of Mothman and bask in its mystery.

Another unique thing to West Virginia is the pepperoni roll. The pepperoni roll is believed to be the creation of the wives of the miners who wanted to make someone easy and filling to pack for lunch.