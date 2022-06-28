BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two people were arrested yesterday in Beckley, after a mass amount drugs were discovered by Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies.

On June 27, 2022, at 3 AM Cpl. B. J. Adkins noticed suspicious activity in the parking-lot of Microtel on Harper Road. Before investigating, he called for backup, and two deputies arrived to help: Deputy B. M. Toler and Deputy M. D. Talley.

Deputy Talley took his K-9 partner Ajax to search the car. After Ajax alerted officers, they searched the car and found 169.6 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 21.89 grams of suspected Fentanyl, and $9,565 in money suspected to come from drug sales.

Deputies arrested Erin L. Ratliff, 43, of Beaver and Jalen O. Thomas-Goodwin, 25, of Huntington. Each was charged with six counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and one count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.