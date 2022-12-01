BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Schools posted yesterday, November 30, 2022, on their Facebook, two Raleigh County teachers have been honored with awards for their teaching ability.

Kimberly Sexton and Amanda Meadows were honored with individual awards from the West Virginia Art Education Association and the West Virginia Reading Association. Kimberly Sexton was named the Elementary Art Teacher of the Year Award.

Kimberly Sexton, Ridgeview Elementary Art Teacher Amanda Meadows, Bradley Elementary, 3rd Grade Teacher

Amanda Meadows was named the Eddie C. Kennedy Award winner provided by the WVRA. The award is named in honor of West Virginia University professor, Dr. Eddie C. Kennedy. Nominations must represent any certified teacher K-12, across the curriculum, who has made outstanding contributions to helping students become proficient readers and life-long learners.