CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – $353,749 was awarded to New River Community and Technical College from the American Rescue Plan on July 18, 2022.

$658,063 total was awarded from the American Rescue Plan. The awards are going to support the New River Community and Technical College, Alderson Broaddus University and Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

“Every West Virginian should have the opportunity to pursue higher education, regardless of their background or where they live. I am pleased the U.S. Department of Education is investing in these three West Virginia institutions that have worked tirelessly to provide safe learning environments for students and staff throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding announced today will combat food insecurity, address housing needs, provide tuition support, strengthen mental health programs and more. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for resources to support our students, institutions and higher education programs across the Mountain State.” Senator Joe Manchin, (D-WV)

Individual awards listed below:

$353,749 – New River Community and Technical College, Beaver, West Virginia

– New River Community and Technical College, Beaver, West Virginia $213,156 – Alderson Broaddus University, Philippi, West Virginia

– Alderson Broaddus University, Philippi, West Virginia $91,158 – Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, Moorefield, West Virginia

This funding is through the U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) and will support students and institutions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. West Virginia colleges and universities have received an estimated $212 million from the American Rescue Plan to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.