Active Southern West Virginia host Justify the Pie Walk/bike

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Active Southern West Virginia held their fourth annual Justify the Pie Walk/Bike on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Volunteers came out to the McMansus Trail in Beckley. People young and old had the option to walk a mile or bike the full length of the trail.

Volunteer Director Erin Reid said this is a perfect way to get people to come out and exercise.

“To get out and like I said be physically active, it’s great to be physically active during the holidays. And sometimes it’s hard to find the time to be physically active during the holidays. So we created this opportunity to give people this change,” Reid said.



Reid said they will be hosting a winter hiking series event on Sunday, Nov. 22 and more events throughout the next couple of months.