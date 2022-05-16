DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series continued at the Cobb Course at Glade Springs in Raleigh County on May 16, 2022.

The series is open to any Member of the West Virginia Golf Association, 21 years of age and older. There are multiple divisions to compete in based on gender and skill levels. The 18-hole, one-day events offer a Net Division as well as Gross Division, where winners receive gift certificates at each golf shop.

“It’s really great that we’re able to come and share all of us with the golf course and the players and everyone,” said Tournament Manager Chance Hindbaugh.



To play, you must be a member of the West Virginia Golf Association. On May 24th, the series will continue at Fincastle in Bluefield, Tazewell County.