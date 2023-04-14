BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — ARH Hospitals, at both the Raleigh and Summers county locations, will be hosting flag raising ceremonies.

The ceremonies are in honor of National Donate Life month. Kelly Elkins, ARH Regional Community & Development Manager, says the event is designed to both recognize those who have shared the gift of life as well as to encourage others to consider doing the same.

The ceremony at Beckley ARH will take place Thursday, April 20 at 11 a.m. It will include an invocation from hospital chaplain Pastor Rick Robertson, as well as a welcome from ARH Regional CEO Jeremy Hall. Jessica Wheeler, Donor Family Supports Coordinator for Center for Organ Recovery & Education will also deliver a few remarks.

A similar event is scheduled for April 21 at 11 a.m., at Summers County ARH Hospital. Both ceremonies will take place in the hospital lobbies before moving outside for a flag raising. For more information on the ceremonies visit ARH’s website.