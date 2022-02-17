BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Art Center is gearing up for their next exhibition.

March is Youth Arts Month and they are looking to highlight younger artists in the region. The art center is accepting submissions for students in grades K through 12. Visual Arts Director Saja Montague said they want to show younger artists how to express themselves through creative outlets.

“We want to be a place in the community where everyone can come to express themselves and learn more and be a part of the arts community, the youth especially, we really want to get them in here and feeling like they can be an artist when they grow up,” Montague said.

Submissions are open until March 12, 2021. The art show will take place at the end of next month.